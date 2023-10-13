1 officer killed, another injured in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting at the Philadelphia International Airport parking garage on Thursday night, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. as the officers were arriving to work, Stanford said.

Stanford said the officers noticed individuals breaking into a vehicle but the suspects opened fire as police approached them.

One officer was shot multiple times in his upper torso, Stanford said. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center just after 11:30 p.m., Stanford said. The other officer is listed as stable at Jefferson Hospital. He was shot in the arm.

Stanford the officer who died was 50 years old and had 22 years of experience with the Philadelphia Police Department. He spent time with the 25th Police District before being assigned to the airport. He leaves behind a wife and one child. The officer's identity isn't being released at this time, Stanford said.

The other officer in stable is 60 years old and has 20 years of experience with the department.

Stanford said preliminary info shows the suspects fled in a Dodge Durango, but they're still trying to confirm if that's the vehicle. They're investigating and working on getting more information out to the public.

After the shooting, an 18-year-old was dropped off at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by a private vehicle and pronounce dead. Stanford said they're still working to learn if he was connected to the airport incident.

Stanford said it's unclear if officers discharged their weapons during the shooting.

A gun is also missing from one of the officers, sources said.

The shooting comes one week after three police officers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia after a domestic incident. All three of those officers have since been released from the hospital.