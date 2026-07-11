Hundreds join "She's My Sister" walk in Philadelphia to raise awareness about human trafficking

More than 700 people gathered in Philadelphia Saturday for Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church's annual "She's My Sister" 8K Walk/Run, an event focused on raising awareness about human trafficking and supporting survivors.

The walk marked its 20th year and brought together families, survivors and community members for a cause organizers say remains especially urgent as Philadelphia continues to host large crowds for major summer events.

Dr. Evelyn Waller said gatherings of any kind can create opportunities for exploitation.

"We have the opportunity to raise awareness around large gatherings," Waller said. "It's not just sporting events. It's any space or time where we have large amounts of people concentrated in a city, and unfortunately, that means there are people who will be exploited."

Organizers say the event is about more than crossing the finish line. It is also meant to help people recognize the warning signs of trafficking and encourage them to speak up when something doesn't look right.

Waller said the issue is not distant from the community.

"It happens right here in Philadelphia, in the Germantown section, and it's time for us to do something," she said.

The church has held the "She's My Sister" walk for two decades, using the event to continue conversations about prevention, awareness and support for survivors.

Organizers hope those conversations continue long after the walk ends.