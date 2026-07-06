Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church hosts annual "She's My Sister" walk and run to fight human trafficking

A local church is once again lacing up to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church will host its annual "She's My Sister" 8K Walk and Run on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The event is designed to bring attention to human trafficking and remind people that the crime can happen closer to home than they may realize.

"Really pay attention to who is around you," said Dr. Ellyn Waller, First Lady of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. "Look at the folks you encounter."

For years, Waller has helped lead the church's efforts through educational conferences, community partnerships and the annual walk/run.

Her message is clear: Education and awareness are key tools in helping disrupt human trafficking.

"We have to do our part," Waller said. "We have to keep sounding the alarm."

The event draws hundreds of people who walk and run from Enon West to West Cheltenham Avenue, standing with survivors and helping bring a hidden crime into the open.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Salvation Army's New Day to Stop Trafficking program, along with Hannah's House, which provides safe housing and support for women survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Organizers say every step is a reminder that human trafficking is happening in local communities — and that everyone can play a role in helping stop it.

"See something, say something — that applies to this issue," Waller said.