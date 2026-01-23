Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church hosting human trafficking awareness conference in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is stepping up efforts to combat human trafficking, both at the city level and within the community.

This weekend, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church is hosting its annual "She's My Sister" Human Trafficking Awareness Conference at Enon East. The event is part of the church's decades-long effort to educate the public, support survivors and advocate for prevention.

The conference comes during National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, and as Philadelphia City Council moves forward with new funding. As part of the fiscal year 2026 budget, city council is allocating $500,000 toward the city's first-ever Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Campaign.

One of the leading community voices behind the effort is First Lady Ellyn Jo Waller, who has worked for decades to bring awareness to human trafficking in Philadelphia. She says while progress has been made, the issue remains a serious concern, particularly for Black and Brown communities that are disproportionately impacted.

The She's My Sister Human Trafficking Awareness Conference takes place Saturday at 9 a.m. at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church – East, located at 2800 West Cheltenham Ave. The event is free and open to the public and will include education, advocacy and community resources.

Following the conference, Enon will also host a food and essentials drive, providing critical support to those in need.

If you or someone you know may be at risk of human trafficking, confidential help is available 24/7 through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or by texting HELP to 233733. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911