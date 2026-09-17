Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia sheriff's deputy shoots dog after being bitten multiple times, police source says

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A Philadelphia sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on the job Thursday morning, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy was serving a warrant at a home on Colony Drive near Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia when a dog bit the deputy's leg multiple times, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy shot the dog and then went to the hospital for treatment, a police source told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Sheriff's Office said three people were taken into custody on warrants from Delaware and Bucks counties. 

Officials have not shared the dog's condition. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue