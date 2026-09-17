Philadelphia sheriff's deputy shoots dog after being bitten multiple times, police source says

A Philadelphia sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog on the job Thursday morning, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy was serving a warrant at a home on Colony Drive near Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia when a dog bit the deputy's leg multiple times, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy shot the dog and then went to the hospital for treatment, a police source told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Sheriff's Office said three people were taken into custody on warrants from Delaware and Bucks counties.

Officials have not shared the dog's condition.