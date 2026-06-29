Workers at Sheraton Downtown in Philadelphia reach tentative agreement to end strike

After nine days on strike, workers at Philadelphia's largest unionized hotel have tentatively agreed to a new contract.

Workers represented by Unite Here 274 at the Sheraton Downtown on 17th Street near Race Street and the hotel have reached a tentative agreement that includes pay raises, pension increases and more. According to a news release from the union, the deal includes:

Wage increases to $30/hour for non-tipped employees by January 2028

Reduction in daily quota for room attendants to 15 rooms

An 18% banquet gratuity

Major increases in pensions

Improved access to dependent health coverage

The union also struck for four days in October during this contract negotiation process.

The deal brings workers up to the citywide union hotel standard, according to the union.

Union members will vote on whether to ratify the contract Monday. They'll return to work Tuesday if they ratify the deal, the union said.

The strike came at a busy time in the city, with visitors arriving for World Cup matches and preparations ramping up for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Workers at the Hilton Garden Inn in Center City are still working without a contract and could go on strike, the union says.