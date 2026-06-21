Workers strike at Sheraton hotel in Center City Philadelphia

Workers at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown walked off the job Sunday morning, starting a strike at the hotel on 17th Street near Race Street in Center City.

The workers are demanding higher wages and better benefits, according to a news release from Unite Here Local 274, which represents them.

Workers want pay and benefits in line with what the union says is the new citywide standard, which is a minimum wage of $30 per hour for non-tipped workers by 2028, a 15-room daily quota for housekeeping workers, 18% banquet gratuity and more, the release says.

The strike hits Philadelphia's largest unionized hotel during a busy summer in the city with the 2026 Men's World Cup already underway and celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary looming.

"We told them we were ready to strike the World Cup. They could have easily avoided this by signing the contract," Sheraton room attendant Francine Heason said in the announcement. "We are not worth less than the other hotel workers in this city and we are going to fight for what we deserve."

In a statement, the hotel said, "We respect our team members' rights to engage in legally protected activities and look forward to reaching a fair contract. While discussions are ongoing, we remain committed to ensuring our guests enjoy their stay."

Strikes remain possible at the Warwick Rittenhouse Square and the Hilton Garden Inn Center City, according the union.