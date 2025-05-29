Masked man holds Philadelphia restaurant owner at gunpoint in front of her kids, steals cash, video shows

Police searching for armed suspect who robbed restaurant owner at gunpoint in front of her kids

Police searching for armed suspect who robbed restaurant owner at gunpoint in front of her kids

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect caught on camera robbing a restaurant owner in front of three of her children last weekend in the city's Olney neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of the armed robbery, which took place at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Shauna's Restaurant in the 5400 block of North Mascher Street.

The surveillance video shows the owner closing her restaurant with her children present when a man enters the store, points a gun and demands money from the register. The owner and her kids can be seen in the video screaming in fear during the robbery.

The suspect has a tattoo on his right hand and was wearing a blue hooded jacket, ripped dark blue jeans and white New Balance sneakers, police said.

Police said the suspect was last seen running through the parking lot for SEPTA's Olney Regional Rail station.

The PPD is asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity to call 911 or its Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.