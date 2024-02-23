52 people sent to hospital after hazmat situation at Sharp Services in Upper Macungie, Pa.

Digital Brief: February 23, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: February 23, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: February 23, 2024 (AM)

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) - At least 52 people were sent to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at the Sharp Services building on the 7400 block of Keebler Way in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews were called to the building shortly after noon for reports of an odor and people feeling sick.

It's unclear what the source of the odor was.

Crews have since cleared the building, allowing people to re-enter.

Sharp Services is a pharmaceutical packing company.