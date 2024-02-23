Watch CBS News
Local News

52 people sent to hospital after hazmat situation at Sharp Services in Upper Macungie, Pa.

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: February 23, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: February 23, 2024 (AM) 02:48

UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) - At least 52 people were sent to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at the Sharp Services building on the 7400 block of Keebler Way in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania.

Emergency crews were called to the building shortly after noon for reports of an odor and people feeling sick.

It's unclear what the source of the odor was.

Crews have since cleared the building, allowing people to re-enter.

Sharp Services is a pharmaceutical packing company.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 3:17 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.