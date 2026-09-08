Former member of Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration plans to run in Philadelphia mayoral race

A former member of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration plans to run against her former boss next year.

Shania Bennett announced on Instagram Tuesday night that she will run against Parker to become Philadelphia's next mayor. Bennett will hold a campaign kickoff event Saturday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.

In 2024, Parker appointed Bennett as the director of youth engagement in her administration to bridge the gap between generations.

"During the pandemic, Bennett served as a Neighborhood Advisory Coordinator with the Office of Housing and Community Development where she led a neighborhood advisory subcommittee in South Philadelphia that increased the efficiency of residents' access to benefits," the announcement read in 2024. "A dedicated community leader Bennett founded Reach4Peace, a non-violence initiative that mentored at-risk youth through basketball programming."

Parker, who emerged from a deep Democratic field of candidates in 2023 to win the primary and then beat David Oh in the mayoral election, is eligible to seek reelection for a second term.

Bennett is the first candidate to announce she's challenging Parker.

The 2027 Philadelphia mayoral election will be held on Nov. 2.