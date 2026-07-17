Pennsylvania native Shane Gillis breaks two Guinness World Records at Lincoln Financial Field

Fresh off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lincoln Financial Field is part of another milestone.

Shane Gillis breaks 2 world records

Comedian and actor Shane Gillis made history Friday night at the South Philadelphia stadium, breaking two Guinness World Records.

The stand-up comedian set new marks for the largest audience for a comedian with 73,946 attendees and the most tickets sold for a comedy show by a solo comedian with 77,047 tickets.

The sold-out event marked the largest headlining show of Gillis' career. The show featured special appearances from Travis Kelce, Dave Chappelle and Philly-area comedians Jay Oakerson and Matt McCusker, along with a musical performance by Meek Mill.

Philadelphia Eagles players Cooper DeJean and Jordan Mailata also helped kick off the show.

In a press release Guinness World Records adjudicator Andy Glass said in part, "Tonight's event was a powerful reminder that record-breaking achievements continue to capture people's imagination around the world."

The show marked a full-circle moment for the comedian who was able to set the records at the home stadium of his favorite team.

Congratulations, @Shanemgillis! Tonight's show at Lincoln Financial Field officially set two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles:



🏆 Largest audience for a comedian: 73,946 attendees

🏆 Most tickets sold for a comedy show by a solo comedian: 77,047 tickets



Thank you to every fan who… pic.twitter.com/U2y1HLY0HQ — Lincoln Financial Field (@LFFStadium) July 18, 2026

Fans brave air quality for record-breaking show

A hazy sunset in South Philadelphia Friday night. Smoke filled the area around the Linc and lingered into the night for the concert.

"I would put a hazmat suit on to Shane. I won't miss this for the world," one fan said.

What's normally a clear picture of the city's skyline, was barely visible.

The city has been plagued by wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota for the past two days, triggering several air quality alerts. Fans say they weren't too bothered by the smoke though.

"It does smell a-little smokey but hasn't hit me," one man said.

"Not the best conditions in the world but we will make the best of it," another fan said

The city of Philadelphia says conditions have slightly improved, but they're warning the public to take the air quality seriously. All public pools and splash pads were closed on Friday and the city suspended trash collection for the day for the health and safety of city workers.

In Fairmount Park, trash cans and trash bags covered part of the sidewalk.

"We do plan on working all day Saturday and Sunday to ensure last week's trash and recycling is collected in time for our service to be on a regular schedule starting Monday," said Carlton Williams, Director of Clean and Green Initiatives.

The health department says the air remains unhealthy and if possible move as many activities as you can indoors.

They are encouraging people to take advantage of places like the city's libraries.



"Since the air outside is not good and that people need a place to shelter we recommend they come in and just hang out so they can stay safe," said Jennifer Chang.