17-year-old boy shot, killed in Kensington: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SWAT responds to scene of deadly shooting in North Philadelphia
SWAT responds to scene of deadly shooting in North Philadelphia 00:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly shootout that left a teen dead in Kensington turned into a police barricade in Kensington on Thursday night. SWAT officers remain on the scene in the 3400 block of Palethorp Street.

The barricade lasted about two hours and sparked evacuations in the neighborhood.

It unfolded on Palethorp Street between Tioga and Ontario Streets.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in a shootout and later died at Temple University Hospital.

Detectives found 81 shell casings at the scene.

Investigators say at least three weapons were used, including an AK-47-style rifle.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

