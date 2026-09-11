Daughters write letters to their dad who was killed on 9/11: "We talk about you all the time"

As we mark 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001, one of the darkest days in our country's history, one family from Gloucester County, New Jersey, is on a mission to prove there is hope — even after suffering an unimaginable loss.

These days, Joyce Rodak's Sewell home is full of noise, energy, and most importantly, love whenever she gets a visit from her daughters and their families.

But there is one person missing who is never far from her mind: her husband, John Rodak, the father of her two daughters, Chelsea and Devon.

"Larger than life person to me," Joyce says. "My protector who made me feel so much better about myself. He was my safe place. And he was the captain of our team."

John was 39 years old and working on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center's South Tower on September 11th, 2001.

"I miss my dad every day," Chelsea says. "There could be a random Tuesday when I just wish I could call and talk to him."

Chelsea was 10 at the time of her father's death. Her sister, Devon, was just five years old.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with them five years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks as they wrote letters to their father. Now, 25 years after losing their father, the sisters wrote their dad again.

"Dear Dad, much has happened in the past 25 years," Chelsea writes. "I graduated high school and college. I met the most amazing man, his name is Vincent. On our wedding day, we used the crystal champagne wedding flutes you purchased for me to have on my wedding day. You have two beautiful granddaughters. The oldest is Sophia. She is the sweetest girl you will ever meet. The youngest is Angelina. She is sweet but she also has a sassy side to her. You would have loved them both. We talk about you all the time. I love you and miss you. Until we meet again, love Chelsea."

"Oh, Dad, 25 years later, I'm not sure where these years have gone if I'm being honest," Devon writes. "Some days, I still feel like that five-year-old little girl wondering where her daddy went.

I look at my nieces, and see so much of who I was meant to be if you weren't taken from me. But when I look in the mirror, I do see someone I'm proud of, someone I think you would be proud of as well. I married my high school sweetheart, Anthony, who looks up to the man you were. I made a promise when I was younger, that even when the memories of you started feeling like a story I was told, that I'd find ways to feel closer to you.

So yes, while I've grieved, I've also grown. Grown to be who I know you wanted me to be. I may be 30 years old, and moving on to the next chapter of life, but I'll always feel like that five-year-old little girl missing your big hugs and when you called me Goober. I love you dad, and I know I'll see you one day."

The family's focus now turns to the next generation, but not only when it comes to remembering John and the nearly 3000 others who died that day.

"To me, in the beginning, that's my John, I want the world to remember him," Joyce says. "I want everyone to remember him. I don't want anyone to forget. And while I still feel that way, I think now we've become a symbol of hope that life goes on, and you can rewrite a narrative."

"You're able to remember and move on while still being okay talking about it," Devon adds. "You can share your loved one. You don't need to bottle it up and put it away. There's so much hope in the healing process. And it never ends, but there's hope."

How's this for hope? The family also celebrates life on 9/11. Angelina's birthday is Sept. 11.

"I just think it's indicative of what we've always done," Devon says. "You can grieve and still go on and be happy. Two things can exist at the same time."

The Rodak family also gives back to the community through the nonprofit foundation created in John's name. They say JR's Angels was built on love, compassion, and the belief that no family should ever feel alone during their hardest moments.

You can learn more about the nonprofit at JRsAngels.org.