SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.

The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.

SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.

The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 12:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

