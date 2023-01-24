SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.

There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.

Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.

