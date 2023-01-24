SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.
Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.
There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.
Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.