Report gives more details on cause of SEPTA trolley crash

NTSB report details more on cause of SEPTA trolley crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More details on the SEPTA trolley crash into a historic Southwest Philadelphia building last month have been released.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the trolley was undergoing maintenance and its brakes were disabled as a mechanic moved it from the Elmwood maintenance yard to another yard.

While the mechanic was trying to move the trolley, it rolled downhill along Island Avenue. He then jumped out before it derailed and suffered minor injuries.

The runaway trolley then hit an SUV before it slammed into the first floor of the historic Blue Bell Inn at Island and Woodland Avenues. Its caretaker was upstairs and was not injured, but said much of her belongings were destroyed.

The mechanic told investigators he didn't know the brakes had been disabled.

SEPTA says the crash caused about $500,000 in equipment damage and an appraiser said the damage to the Inn was about $300,000.