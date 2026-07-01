SEPTA train derailment causing major issues with Regional Rail system in Philadelphia today

Service is suspended or disrupted on multiple SEPTA Regional Rail lines on Wednesday morning after a train derailed at a major junction in North Philadelphia.

The derailment happened around midnight at the 16th Street interlocking near the North Philadelphia station, a SEPTA spokesperson tells CBS News Philadelphia.

There were 47 people aboard the train when the derailment occurred, and no injuries were reported. But now, the train must be taken apart.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

SEPTA Regional Rail delays today after derailment

According to SEPTA, the following service changes are in effect until the junction is cleared and rail traffic can get through:

The Manayunk/Norrristown, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill East Lines will be suspended until further notice.

The Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton Lines will only be able to operate to-and-from Fern Rock. Customers can transfer to the B at Fern Rock for travel to-and-from Center City.

The Airport, Media/Wawa, Wilmington/Newark, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton and Chestnut Hill West Lines will operate to-and-from Suburban Station. Please note these lines will not service Jefferson Station, so passengers will have to use Suburban Station for access to Center City or transfer to the L at 15th Street/City Hall.

"Assume that this is going to last all day"

Andrew Busch, a spokesperson for SEPTA, said to expect crews to be on the scene for several hours working on the disabled train. That means the service disruptions will be in place for awhile.

"Right now, we don't have a timeline. What we're advising customers is to assume that this is going to last all day," Busch said.

"There's a lot that needs to be taken apart and then taken out of the scene there and back to our shops."

This is a developing story and will be updated.