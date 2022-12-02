SEPTA contest turns buses into Holiday sensation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA employees got into the holiday spirit Thursday through an annual competition for the best dressed. The winners, though, were a bit too heavy to fit into Santa's lap.

The SEPTA Authority's 9th Annual Holiday Vehicle Competition took place in Philadelphia.

"This is a wonderful event because it brings people together," Kim Scott Heinle, SEPTA assistant general manager, said.

In this friendly contest for bragging rights, SEPTA employees had to bring their merry and bright ideas to those big buses and, oh deer, did they.

"They are so much more extravagant than anyone could imagine. It's not just putting stickers on the bus these amazing," Heinle said.

The buses showed a huge variety in terms of design -- from country to Black Panther to the Flintstones.

"I help every year because SEPTA belongs to Philly," a contestant said.

Each of the eight buses represented one of the eight districts and after Thursday, they'll be driving them around the neighborhoods they serve, showing off their holiday style.

"As we take these buses out to different areas in Philadelphia, we are bringing Christmas, we are bringing the holidays to many people who may not have celebrations," Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA CEO and general manager, said.

While there was only one first-place winner, any one of these buses is sure to stop traffic throughout the entire month of December.

The first place went to Co Co Melon Frankford, by the way.