SEPTA's long-awaited digital bus stop displays will be here this spring — after local artists beat them to it

After years in the works, SEPTA will be rolling out a special addition to select bus stops this spring: real-time digital displays showing you when your bus will arrive.

The screens will be solar-powered and small enough to be mounted on a bus stop sign pole.

SEPTA said they're rolling these out this spring at 10 locations to be determined soon. A spokesperson says the displays will be in place by the end of May, and SEPTA will keep tabs on their performance over the city's big summer — as SEPTA carries people from all over the world for upcoming notable events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game and more.

An e-paper sign installed by "street artists who do not drive" tracks the arrivals of SEPTA buses in Center City. The sign was installled by the artist known as Make It Weird or @emeyewhisky. Make It Weird

If you thought you might've seen these signs already, that's because a local artist actually beat SEPTA to the punch.

The artist Make It Weird, part of a group of "street artists who do not drive," tells CBS News Philadelphia they put up a few of these signs themselves over the past few months, independent of SEPTA.

Much like the ones SEPTA is planning, these signs use an e-paper display, a little solar panel for power and are connected to SEPTA's live data for the latest information on bus arrivals. Other local artists contributed to the design and installation, and Make It Weird tags and credits them over on Instagram.

"I'm very excited to see SEPTA taking steps to roll this project forward," Make It Weird said. "From the start, my project was intended to spread joy and demonstrate that it is possible, highlighting SEPTA's delays in rolling out their own despite having a contract from years ago and announcements that they would 'soon' before going silent."

SEPTA, for its part, says the artists beating them to the punch had nothing to do with the timing of this pilot program.

"While it wasn't inspired by the artists who created those signs, we certainly appreciate their creativity, and it demonstrated the importance of real-time information to our riders," a spokesperson said in an email.

Real-time updates at bus stops were in high demand. SEPTA says it heard from over 20,000 riders for its New Bus Network Initiative, and many asked for real-time information. Plus, Make It Weird's signs were well-received on social media, with many commenters asking SEPTA to hire the artists involved.

The SEPTA-made displays will be equipped with a text-to-speech button so visually impaired riders can access the information as well.

Anyone who wants to tell SEPTA where the signs should be installed can submit feedback on SEPTA's website.