SEPTA bus crashes into power poles, shuts down part of Pa. road

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- A line of downed power poles stretches for an entire block along MacDade Boulevard in the Folsom section of Ridley Township.

Investigators believe all of this damage is the result of a single SEPTA bus that went out of control, striking three power poles and transformers and knocking them down.

The crash happened a little after 12 a.m. Friday, the Folsom Fire Department said.

Investigators aren't sure what exactly caused the crash. But they believe the SEPTA bus was the only vehicle involved.

One of the damaged transformers was leaking chemicals. PECO was on the scene responding to that leak.

At one point, power was out for about six blocks along the west side of MacDade Boulevard, but has since been restored and the power is now back on.

Three people were medically evaluated after the crash, and two of them were taken to Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

Ridley Township police and SEPTA were investigating.

The affected stretch of MacDade Boulevard, from Route 420 to Holmes Road, will be closed for several more hours through the morning rush hour.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible.