SEPTA bus gets stuck in fresh cement in South Philadelphia, ruining long-awaited pothole repairs

A South Philadelphia community waited more than a year for potholes to be repaired. Then, a SEPTA bus rolled through freshly poured cement — and got stuck.

Video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows the SEPTA bus driving right through wet cement, sinking into it right outside Termini Brothers Bakery's South 8th Street location.

The cement was being used to repair a pothole that the bakery's manager, Vince Termini, said they had waited more than two years for. The work was finally done and less than two minutes later, a SEPTA bus rolled right through the cement.

The bus got stuck and tried to get out, but its wheels spun without moving, leaving behind deep tire tracks in the cement. The bus was towed out a couple of hours later.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the driver should not have been driving on that block because a detour was in effect.

Termini Brothers Bakery

Surveillance video shows passengers getting off the bus and moving the barriers that were blocking off the freshly poured cement. The bus then moves forward, driving straight through the work zone and ruining long-awaited repairs.

Barriers now sit on top of the damaged area so drivers can get over it.

Termini said the situation is incredibly frustrating and that he's worried it could affect business, especially over a holiday weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to SEPTA for comment and is waiting to hear back.