SEPTA unveils "Accelerate" plan to modernize transit system

SEPTA is rolling out an ambitious plan for the future as the transit agency continues to modernize, but transit leaders say they can't do it without a little help.

On Tuesday, SEPTA unveiled what it calls its "Accelerate" plan, which aims to upgrade the entire transit system, including buses, trains and trolleys. Part of the plan is already underway.

SEPTA has rolled out its new bus network Aug. 23. It's the transit system's first comprehensive redesign in its six-decade history. The goal of the changes is to make the bus network more efficient, more reliable and easier to navigate.

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SEPTA unveiled renderings of new trolley car, which are set to hit the tracks in 2029, followed by new L cars in 2030. Officials also said SEPTA plans to put out a bid by the end of the year to replace its aging Silverliner IV rail cars.

The agency is also calling for upgrades across the system, including running subway trains every three to four minutes and some Regional Rail lines every 15 minutes.

But SEPTA leaders say they need help from Harrisburg to make the plan a reality. The agency has struggled in recent years to secure additional funding from the state, but officials are hopeful the new plan will help make the case for increased investment.

Business leaders who attended the announcement said better public transit could attract more businesses to the region and create more jobs.

SEPTA leaders also pointed to efforts to address concerns raised by state lawmakers, including reducing crime, cracking down on fare evasion and improving cleanliness across the system.