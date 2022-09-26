Judge denies motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against 3 Sharon Hill officers involved in deadly shooting of 8-year-old girl

Judge denies motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against officers involved in deadly shooting of

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) – A judge in Delaware County has denied a motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against three former officers charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. She was shot and killed as her family left a high school football game last August.

Family from both sides were in the courtroom Monday and all eyes were on the judge at the Delaware County Courthouse.

Monday afternoon, the judge denied the defense's motion to dismiss the manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges against the three former Sharon Hill police officers: Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith.





These were two of the most serious charges filed against them and their attorneys wanted them thrown out citing a lack of evidence. The officers were fired from the force.

"We're very pleased with the judge's decision today. We think it comports with the law," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Fanta's family says they are happy with Monday's outcome.

"I am a little happy today," Fanta's mother said.

She says every day is a painful reminder of the loss of her young daughter.

"I think about her every single day. Thank you so much for supporting me," Fanta's mother said.

Fanta's family says they are grateful for the support they received.

"It is not easy times. We are grieving and we are trying to do our best to get justice," Fanta's uncle Abu Bility said. "We know very well this won't bring Fanta back, but we do appreciate the support we're getting so far."

The DA says he expects this case to move to the trial stage at some point in the near future.