Should more safety systems be required in semi-trucks in wake of I-95 collapse?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The I-95 collapse left a mangled mess in Philadelphia and is affecting commerce up and down the East Coast.

Just hours after the crash, CBS News Philadelphia investigators reported about safety systems that are out there but not being used. Now, we wanted to know why, so we asked the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The systems are not always being used because they're not always required.

Many of us don't think much about driving past a big truck on the highway, but as we saw, one wrong move and we're all dealing with a crisis.

A CBS News investigation found over the last 10 years, the number of big rig accidents involving hazardous materials has increased by 155%. The cause in almost one out of every five hazmat crashes is driver error.

Philadelphia is home to some of the busiest stretches of highway in the country, and according to data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, hazardous materials have led to about one highway fire every three years in Philadelphia over the last five decades.

So, should there be more safety systems required in semi-trucks?

"We've got standards both in terms of vehicle safety and in terms of tank integrity on vehicles like this," U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. "Again, part of why the independent NTSB's work is so important is because often that can inform future policy decisions."

Buttigieg also pointed out the need to focus more on road safety, as a whole.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 43,000 people died in both 2021 and 2022 in vehicle crashes.

"I think this is an important reminder just how vital roadway safety is, whether commercial vehicles, hazmat, or whether we're talking ordinary passenger traffic," Buttigieg said.

The NTSB said the trucking company involved was in good operating status and they are looking at all aspects of their operations.

