MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Philadelphia is one of the most densely populated regions in the country.

And with that comes a higher risk for a hazmat materials accident to have a big impact on life and property.

A CBS News Philadelphia investigation looked into where the potential dangers are.

The investigation was framed in light of East Palestine.

CBS Philadelphia took a look at all modes of transportation — while we think rail disasters — that's a large scale — smaller scale incidents happen more frequently and involve more of us on the roads we drive more often.

On Interstate 95, hundreds of thousands of cars drive by every single day — at points it's one of the busiest highways in the country.

An eight-lane stretch just south of Philadelphia in Delaware County is what emergency officials call the "high consequence area."

"This is the most dangerous stretch between [Route] 420 and here," Timothy Boyce, the head of Emergency Management in Delaware County, said.

The name is given because of the number of people who live close by — Delaware County is the second densest county in the state, only behind Philadelphia.

And, considering the continuous movement of hazardous materials on the ground, on the river and by rail.

"It's an area where there is a really dense population and a lot of hazards — really come together in one place," Boyce said. "Not a rural area, but a place with a lot of challenges, that if we had a hazardous material disaster, people would be greatly impacted."

And there are other factors at play.

"We have rail, we have an airport, we have a port and we have people — all come together in a confined area — high speeds, dangerous materials, lightning decisions and the consequences are great," Boyce said.

A CBS News Investigation found that of all forms of transportation of hazardous materials — highways pose the greatest danger.

The investigation shows in the last 10 years — there have been 462 incidents on Pennsylvania highways involving flammable liquids and corrosive materials.

The total amount for damages associated with those incidents: $10.3 million.

Emergency officials say those numbers reveal the roadways are where human error is greatest and can be the most costly.

"We don't recognize that driving down these roads, we're driving next to the most dangerous things that can be produced," Boyce said.

"If you're cutting off a truck or tailgating or you think you want to challenge that truck, think about the consequences for your family and others," he added.

There was a close call in Delaware County in 2018 — a propane tanker crashed and leaked where the busy Blue Route connects with I-95.

Emergency officials feared the worst — and for good reason.

"Anything that happens in Delaware County, impacts a lot of people quickly," Larry Bak, the Chief of the Delaware County Hazmat Team, said.

County emergency officials say fortunately that tanker wasn't carrying a full load. They concluded luck was on their side.

But Delaware County emergency officials don't want to rely on luck. They gave CBS Philadelphia a behind-the-scenes tour of their response unit.

The truck is sent to major incidents involving hazardous materials.

It includes equipment to detect dangerous chemicals, shows weather conditions and even has a chemistry lab for immediate testing.

"We have to kind of go in and figure out what is going on sometimes," Bak said. "A lot of time local first responses won't even know."

It is some peace of mind in emergency situations when the best information can be hard to find.