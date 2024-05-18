Seize the Grey crosses finish line first at Preakness Stakes, ending Mytik Dan's run for Triple Crown

All eyes on Baltimore for the 149th Preakness Stakes All eyes on Baltimore for the 149th Preakness Stakes 02:45

BALTIMORE (CBS/AP) -- Seize the Grey went wire to wire to win the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, giving 88-year-old Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas a seventh victory in the race and ending Mystik Dan's Triple Crown bid.

The gray colt took advantage of the muddy track just like Lukas hoped he would, pulling off the upset in a second consecutive impressive start two weeks after romping in a race on the Derby undercard at Churchill Downs. Seize the Grey went off at 9-1, one of the longest shots on the board.

Mystik Dan finished second in the field of eight horses running in the $2 million, 1 3/16-mile race. After falling short of going back to back following his win by a nose in the Kentucky Derby, it would be a surprise if he runs in the Belmont Stakes on June 8 at Saratoga Race Course.

What is Preakness?

The 1 3/16-mile race is the middle jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown, which starts with the Kentucky Derby and ends with the Belmont Stakes. The event kicked off at 10:30 a.m. on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

The $2 million Preakness Stakes was the 13th of 14 races scheduled at Pimlico on Saturday.

Friday marked the 150th Black-Eyed Susan Day, a running for 3-year-old fillies. The event has long been hailed as "Ladies Day Out" in Baltimore. Gun Song won the fillies race, beating Corposo by 3 1/4 lengths.