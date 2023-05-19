Black-Eyed Susan Day: A celebration of Maryland culture

BALTIMORE —- At the cusp of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes, Pimlico Race Course is already buzzing with anticipation. The coveted Black-Eyed Susan Stakes is slated for a 5:44 p.m. start Friday. The spotlight shines on the ladies of Baltimore, though.

Margie Hicks, the owner of Marjae Hats, considers today her "Black Friday." Her booth, positioned strategically at Pimlico, is flooded with eager women donning ornate and eye-catching hats. "This is a day we can dress and just have the freedom of just being beautiful," Hicks said.

Black-Eyed Susan Day, now in its 98th year, has long been hailed as "Ladies Day Out" in Baltimore. The event not only draws attention to the fillies on the track but also to the women in the concourse, adorning floral dresses and big hats.

"I heard it was Ladies Day. So, I had to be here," said Keonda Webb, who had traveled from New Jersey to be part of the occasion.

For many, the Black-Eyed Susan Day is not just a race, but a celebration of Baltimore and Maryland culture.

"Black-Eyed Susan Day, for me, is Baltimore, is Maryland culture, is the black and yellow," Hicks said.

As Preakness Eve took hold, thousands flocked to Park Heights to immerse in the festival atmosphere. Susannah Barnum said, "Everybody is in, like, the best mood. And, everybody just wants to experience what Pimlico is all about."

Keonda Webb further highlighted the elegance of the day, "It's kind of elegant. It kind of personifies the divine feminine. You get ladies with their hats, their pretty floral dresses. I just love the vibe."

With the Black-Eyed Susan Day winding down, the attention now turns to tomorrow's Preakness Stakes and which horse will be graced with the Black-Eyed Susan blanket.

