Ex-Upper Pottsgrove officer retires days after being charged in fatally shooting college student

Sean Farrell, a former Upper Pottsgrove police officer, is no longer with the department days after he was charged with allegedly shooting and killing a college student who was at the wrong house, officials said.

Township officials said Farrell was suspended without pay Sept. 1 until the final disposition of the criminal charges. On Sept. 2, Farrell voluntarily retired after 21 years as an officer, effective immediately.

Farrell was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the Aug. 23 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Glenwood Earl Pysher IV.

Authorities said Pysher was out at a bar before deciding to walk to a friend's house. He then knocked on the wrong door, prompting the homeowners to report a break-in.

According to a criminal complaint, Pysher sent his friends a picture of the house where he was. They realized he was at the wrong location, so Pysher sent them his location so they could pick him up.

Before Pysher's friends arrived, Farrell responded to the home and found Pysher on a back patio, according to the complaint. Pysher was unarmed, officials said.

Farrell was equipped with a taser and baton but went directly to his pistol, according to the complaint.

Body camera video shows Farrell ordered Pysher to put his hands up and get on the ground, authorities said. The video showed Pysher putting his hands up and walking toward Farrell, according to the complaint.

Farrell told Pysher to get down two more times and then yelled, "stoр or I'll-" but shot Pysher twice before finishing his sentence, the criminal complaint said. Pysher was about 17-20 feet away from Farrell at the time, the complaint said.

The Upper Pottsgrove Police department said it plans to conduct an internal review of all relevant policies, training protocols and responses to ensure compliance and transparency.