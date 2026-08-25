Family demands answers after college student fatally shot by police after knocking on wrong door

A 22-year-old college student was fatally shot by police over the weekend after he accidentally knocked on the wrong door of a home in Pennsylvania, and now his parents are demanding answers.

Glenn Pysher, known to his family and friends as Bubba, spent Saturday night celebrating with friends at a local bar in Upper Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania. When the group decided to move the party to a house nearby, Pysher walked there alone and mistakenly knocked on the wrong door.

His mother, Erin Pysher, said she thinks he got "mixed up" because the house is in a wooded area.

The homeowners called 911 to report an attempted break-in. Police arrived early Sunday and found Pysher in the back of the home.

"So he probably was knocking, 'Hey, let me in, where are you at, what are you doing?' And the homeowners thought he was trying to break into the house and called the cops," his mother told CBS News about what she thinks happened.

There, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said, an encounter ensued, and Glenn Pysher was shot and killed. The Upper Pottsgrove Police Department has not released any information about the shooting, but said the incident was under investigation.

"At 12:32, we have the call log, he was talking on the phone with his friends," his mother told CBS News. "By 12:35, I believe, the cops had already shown up and shot him."

"No Taser. No nothing. Automatic deadly force," she said, adding that the family hasn't heard anything from the police department. The Montgomery County Detective Bureau did not respond to CBS News' request for comment.

"I just want things to be done right. I want to know the facts," his father, Glenwood Pysher, said.

Erin Pysher says her son loved playing baseball, and he was looking forward to playing at Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park, New Jersey, where he recently transferred.

"I was going to take him to school and help him set up his dorm room. He was supposed to start classes on Monday," his mother said. "It's unreal. I don't even know how to explain it. It's a feeling of so much sadness in my heart. I can't — it's hard to breathe."

"He was such a good kid," Glenwood Pysher told CBS News. "The community here loved him, and nobody can believe this happened to this young man who wouldn't hurt a fly."