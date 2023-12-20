Philadelphia Eagles stats: Defensive 3rd down woes continue in loss to Seattle Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the past three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles haven't played up to the "standard" they preach every single week.

They've lost three straight games in demoralizing fashion to three teams in the NFC, including two squads they'll likely have to beat if they hope to get back to the Super Bowl -- the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The latest defeat came in the final moments of the fourth quarter in a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after Drew Lock's touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba helped the NFC West squad retake the lead.

Here are some stats you need to know following the brutal loss.

James Bradberry's rough season continues

When the Birds re-signed Bradberry this offseason, they hoped they solidified the cornerback position for the next few years by pairing him with veteran Darius Slay.

But, Bradberry hasn't played anywhere near the All-Pro level he did last season and his struggles continued Monday.

Through 14 games this season, Bradberry, 30, has looked a step slower and overmatched in coverage.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bradberry was targeted six times in the loss and he allowed six catches for 112 yards, five first downs and one touchdown with a 40.2 game grade. That includes the game-winning score on Seattle's 92-yard drive led by Lock.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass for a touchdown passed James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

For the next three weeks, the Eagles don't play any prolific passing offenses, but come playoff time, Bradberry's underwhelming play at cornerback will likely become an issue once again for Philly.

Can't get off the field

Staying with the defense, the Eagles' defense hasn't been able to get off the field on third down all season.

Through Week 15, the Eagles have allowed opponents to convert on third down 47.69% of the time, which ranks last in the NFL. In the last three games, they've allowed opponents to convert on third down 56.10% of the time, which ranks tied for third-worst with the Seahawks and behind the Washington Commanders and Cowboys.

For context, Philadelphia's defense in 2022 allowed opponents to convert on third down 38.49% of the time -- which ranked 12th best in the NFL.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Nicholas Morrow #41 of the Philadelphia Eagles forces Noah Fant #87 of the Seattle Seahawks out after a catch in the second half at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

The third down struggles continued on defense vs. the Seahawks, who went 6-for-14 on third down, including converting twice on the game-winning drive.

The Eagles made senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia the defacto defensive coordinator before the Seahawks game and demoted Sean Desai, even though he still owns the title. But it didn't matter. Patricia didn't have the answers, and the Eagles' third-down troubles continued in the loss.

What's wrong with Jalen Hurts?

Hurts battled through an illness to play against Seattle. At times, he looked sharp, working the middle of the field and making plays with his legs.

But this season, he's been prone to turning the ball over and some turnovers have happened in crucial moments of the game.

Through 14 games, Hurts has tossed 12 interceptions and lost five fumbles this season. Those 17 total turnovers ranked tied for first in the league with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Last season, Hurts didn't lose a single fumble and only tossed six interceptions. There was always going to be some regression with turnovers for the Eagles in 2023 after having one of the best turnover differentials in 2022, but Hurts has been careless with the ball at times.

After the loss against Seattle, the Eagles are now minus-6 in turnover differential -- one of the worst in the league.

In his first of two interceptions to safety Julian Love against the Seahawks, Hurts tossed a deep ball to Quez Watkins on first down with a four-point lead while the Eagles should've been burning clock -- not taking shots downfield.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. / Getty Images

Hurts' second pick of the night came on the Eagles' final offensive play of the game when he chucked another deep ball. This time it was to A.J. Brown.

Usually, deep shots to Brown are fine. He's one of -- if not the best -- wideouts at grabbing 50/50 balls in the league. But considering the situation, the decision to throw to Brown was a troubling one.

The Eagles only needed about 15 more yards to get into Jake Elliott territory with 13 seconds left in the contest and two timeouts to tie the game.

Instead, Hurts decided to take a deep shot that ended the game.

Who knows if Elliott hits the field goal, but he's been nearly automatic this season. Regardless, Hurts' decision making and play will need to look more like the 2022 version if the Birds have any chance at making a deep postseason run.