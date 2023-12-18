Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to play vs. Seattle Seahawks Monday night: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will play against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, despite being listed as questionable with an illness, according to multiple reports.

Hurts was downgraded to questionable on Sunday afternoon and traveled to Seattle separately from the team. He also didn't practice with the team on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off two straight losses against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Despite not playing on Sunday, the Eagles clinched a playoff berth for the third straight season under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Seattle is the first team with a losing record Philadelphia has faced since Week 8, though the west coast match will still be a tough test for the Eagles, who have lost seven straight to the Seahawks and haven't won in Seattle since 2008.

The Eagles and Seahawks were originally scheduled to play on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET, but the game was flexed to Monday, Dec. 18, the first time the NFL has ever flexed a Monday Night Football game.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.