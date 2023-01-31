Scrambling to get Super Bowl LVII tickets? Here are some tips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans are scrambling with less than two weeks. With the NFC championship behind them, the Eagles have their sights set on until Super Bowl LVII.

Judy Milby would love to be there in person.

"I'm hoping for me that there's some lucky way I make my way to Arizona and I'm there on the sideline rooting them on," Milby said.

Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA, recommends using a travel agent to book your trip to avoid stress and save time and money. She says a travel agent is your best advocate if something goes wrong.

"There's limited inventory of hotels, car rentals, and flights," Tidwell said. "So if you are seriously planning a trip to Arizona to see the Eagles play in the Super Bowl, you need to act quickly and make those decisions."

AAA is also offering several travel packages to the Super Bowl. The company was busy Monday answering phone calls from fans wanting to head to the game.

"If travelers can be flexible, whether that's the day of the week that you travel, the time of day that you're traveling, or even the airport you're departing from and arriving into," Tidwell said. "Changing those few things around can bring the price of your airline ticket down."

As far as getting into the stadium, AAA members are eligible for a discount on Super Bowl tickets. Southwest Airlines announced Monday more non-stop flights to Phoenix for fans flying to the game.

"As of this morning, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket available at AAA was $5,500 and they move upwards to almost $40,000 for one Super Bowl ticket," Tidwell said.

With tickets in such high demand, Tidwell says there are bound to be scams. To protect yourself, limit your business deals to reputable companies and use a credit card so you have the option of stopping a payment.