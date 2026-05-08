Beloved teacher recovering from aggressive cancer honored by Philadelphia Phillies at school rally

Earlier this year, Boothwyn Elementary School physical education teacher Scott Messick was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive type of appendix cancer. Following surgery and innovative treatment, however, Messick is on the mend.

On Friday morning, the Philadelphia Phillies surprised and honored the beloved Delaware County teacher during a special event at the school.

"I was told I was coming in to turn a computer in," Messick said.

That's how they got Messick at the school for a pep rally, joined by his wife and their two kids. The phys ed teacher was honored ahead of teacher appreciation night at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies host Colorado.

"Definitely was shocked by this, but just seeing the kids is absolutely amazing. I miss them so much," Messick said.

The party continued with an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic. Messick was gifted a personalized jersey and a replica Liberty Bell, and his kids got to throw ceremonial first pitches.

"I've been to a lot of assemblies here. I can't think of one that was this loud before, so the support of the students and the teachers here ... It's just been amazing," Messick said. "We're lifelong Phillies fans, like I said, Phille Phanatic came to our wedding. I think my first official date with my wife was a Phillies game, actually, probably the first three were Phillies games."

Messick and his wife, Jackie Messick, could not express their gratitude for the support of the school community.

"It's just unbelievable what they do for him, I can't put into words how thankful my family and I are," Jackie Messick said.

Scott Messick will be one of nine local all-star teachers honored prior to Friday's Phillies-Rockies game. He hopes to return to teaching and coaching by Sept. 1.