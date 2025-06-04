Watch CBS News
Canoer pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, 2 officers taken to hospital, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Marine crews pull man from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after canoe overturns
Marine crews pull man from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after canoe overturns 00:26

First responders pulled a man from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after his canoe overturned Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was in the water near the Falls Bridge and pulled out around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the man was OK and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Two officers were also taken to a hospital after they were injured responding to the call. The officers will be treated and released.

It has been a busy week for rescue crews like the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit. On Tuesday, a dragon boat with 12 people overturned in the river, and while several people made it to shore under their own power, rescuers had to pull people from the water.

