Canoer pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, 2 officers taken to hospital, police say

First responders pulled a man from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia after his canoe overturned Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was in the water near the Falls Bridge and pulled out around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the man was OK and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Two officers were also taken to a hospital after they were injured responding to the call. The officers will be treated and released.

It has been a busy week for rescue crews like the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit. On Tuesday, a dragon boat with 12 people overturned in the river, and while several people made it to shore under their own power, rescuers had to pull people from the water.