Philadelphia police pull body from Schuylkill River in Center City

Philadelphia police marine crews pulled a person's body from the Schuylkill River on Friday, police said.

Around 7:15 a.m., a Philadelphia Police Marine Unit boat docked along the Schuylkill River Trail near Walnut Street.

An ambulance and police vehicles could be seen parked on the nearby Walnut Street Bridge.

It's not clear how long the body was in the water or the person's cause of death.

Police have not publicly identified the person found.

This is a developing story and will be updated.