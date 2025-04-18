Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia police pull body from Schuylkill River in Center City

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Paxton Reese

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Philadelphia police marine crews pulled a person's body from the Schuylkill River on Friday, police said.

Around 7:15 a.m., a Philadelphia Police Marine Unit boat docked along the Schuylkill River Trail near Walnut Street.

An ambulance and police vehicles could be seen parked on the nearby Walnut Street Bridge.

It's not clear how long the body was in the water or the person's cause of death.

Police have not publicly identified the person found.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.