Rapper Schoolly D to be inducted into Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame

Philadelphia's music history is filled with legends, and one name that stands out is Schoolly D. Known as one of the forefathers of gangsta rap, Schoolly D put Philadelphia on the map in 1985 with his hit, "P.S.K. (What Does It Mean?)".

Although the Bronx is widely recognized as the birthplace of hip-hop, Schoolly D carved out a lane for himself in the genre. His sound, distinct from the rapid-fire delivery of New York rap, helped shape the direction of hip-hop and influence future generations of artists.

"New York rap was very fast. I slowed it down. I talked about 52nd and Parkside and what it was like for a teenager to grow up smoking, drinking, driving his car … going to parties on the south side," Schoolly D said.

He was raised in West Philadelphia during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

"It was very Black conscience," Schoolly D said. "I remember the fear of the Black Panthers coming. Cats were getting drafted to Vietnam."

Despite the challenges of growing up in a tough environment, Schoolly D believes hip-hop brought a sense of hope and inspiration to his community.

"When hip-hop came, it was incredible. It was magic," he said. "We were beautifully ignorant at the same time."

Now, after decades of pioneering the genre, Schoolly D is being honored with an induction into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

Alan Rubens, chairman of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, spoke about the significance of the honor, saying, "His music has been sampled by so many artists around the world. So we thought it was time to give Schoolly D his star."

This year's Walk of Fame induction class also includes Stephen Sondheim, Janis Ian, David Ludwig, David Dye, The Orlons, and Settlement Music School.

Philadelphia Music Alliance will honor and celebrate Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on behalf of the Philly Specials for their "Philly Special Christmas" albums, and Sir Bob Geldof in recognition of Live Aid's 40th anniversary.

Since its inception in 1986, the Walk of Fame has recognized the city's diverse musical heritage with 140 bronze plaques along the Avenue of the Arts.

Rubens emphasized the importance of celebrating the diversity of musical talent from Philadelphia, "It is classical, it is Broadway, it is soul, it is pop… rock… We want to bring to people's attention that Philly has so many wonderful legends and touched so many genres of music."

"I'm really honored. Philadelphia, we changed the world," said Schoolly D.