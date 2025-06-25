Philadelphia teachers, school officials head to Harrisburg to push for more funding

About 60 Philadelphia teachers are heading to Pennsylvania's State Capitol on Wednesday to demand more state funding for the city's schools.

Members of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, along with Superintendent Tony Watlington, will meet with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and other lawmakers to discuss their concerns about potential budget cuts if the state doesn't pump in more money to the district.

According to the PFT, the district recently drew down on about $300 million in its reserves to avoid cutting staff members or programs.

Benjamin Hover, the PFT's director of community engagement, warned if the trip isn't successful, the budget cuts would affect all of the district's 200,000 students.

"It might be a hot day, but we want to bring the heat to Harrisburg and let them know that we care," Hover said. "We got up early. We're doing this for the students. We're doing it for the families of Philadelphia."

Following the meeting with Gov. Shapiro, Watlington, PFT members and state lawmakers will hold a rally at noon in the State Capitol's East Rotunda.

In 2023, a judge ruled the state's system of funding public schools shortchanged poorer districts and urged legislators to come up with a solution that distributes school funding more equitably.

"We have a Supreme Court case that says we need more funding from Harrisburg for the schools. That's a right that our students have in Pennsylvania to a fair and appropriate education. And so it's important for us to make sure ... that we are fully funding our schools, that they're doing it with the funding that we deserve and our students need."