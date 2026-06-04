Over 50 Philadelphia public schools going virtual Friday due to heat

More than 50 Philadelphia public schools will go virtual on Friday because of excessive heat, the school district says.

The School District of Philadelphia says 52 schools will shift to virtual learning Friday because a number of schools lack adequate air conditioning.

"While the district has made significant progress toward ensuring our schools are adequately cooled in order to provide safe and comfortable learning environments, there are still a number of schools with inadequate cooling systems," Oz Hill, the deputy superintendent of operations for the school district, wrote in a letter to the community.

The district says students were sent home Thursday with Chromebooks and early childhood programs will also transition to virtual learning Friday. After-school activities at the schools moving to virtual learning will be canceled.

The NEXT Weather team says a four-day heat wave began in the Philadelphia region Thursday and temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-90s Friday.

Here is the list of 52 schools going virtual Friday:

AMY Northwest

Bache-Martin

Blaine, James

Building 21

Catharine, Joseph

Comegys, B.

Comly, Watson

Cooke, J.

Crossan, Kennedy

Disston, Hamilton

Dunbar, Paul

Emlen, Eleanor

Fell, D Newlin

Fox Chase

Franklin, Ben HS

Girard, Stephen

Harding, Warren

Henry, Charles

Hill-Freedman

Hopkinson, Francis

Houston, Henry

Howe, Julia

Jenks, Abram

Jenks, John S

Lamberton*

Lingelbach, Anna

Loesche*

Ludlow, James

McCloskey, John

McClure, A.

McMichael, M.

Mitchell, Weir

Moore, J. Hampton

MYA

Olney Elementary

Overbrook ES

Parkway West

Patterson, John

Rhawnhurst*

Rowen, William

Roxborough HS

Sayre, William

Sharswood, George

Sheppard, Issac

South Phila. HS

Spring Garden

Spruance, Gilbert

Sullivan, James

Tilden, William

The U School

Wagner, Gen. Louis

Washington, Martha

The school district has more information about field trips and other information regarding Friday's school day online.