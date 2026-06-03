Sunny Thursday in Philadelphia region as heat wave begins. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday will be a hot day with highs near 90 degrees; however, humidity levels (dew point temps) should stay very low (well below 60 degrees, so it won't feel quite as hot in the Philadelphia region. You won't be a dripping ball of sweat, unless you are exercising in the sunshine during the peak heating of the day, which we do not recommend.

Have your sunglasses as well because it will be a sun-filled sky from rise to set.

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Expect our second heat wave of the season to only last three days, with Saturday being the hottest. In addition, the humidity will creep up as well, though not as bad as Mother Nature's furnace in late July and August, meaning overnight lows won't drop below 70. This will add to the discomfort.

CBS News Philadelphia

We're tracking our next rain chances for Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. Thunderstorms are likely as the front slices into the heat and humidity. Your NEXT WEATHER TEAM will keep you updated on whether severe weather will be a threat to our area.

At this point, it's trending unlikely, but off-and-on storms should always be monitored.

CBS News Philadelphia

On the flip side, we need the rain badly! We have now gone 10 consecutive months with below normal precipitation.

If we go back to Aug. 1, we've only had a little more than 23 inches of precipitation, a deficit of over a FOOT! For the time period, it's the third driest stretch on record.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Heating up. High 90, low 57.

Friday: Hot. High 94, low 64.

Saturday: Hot. High 94, low 70.

Sunday: Evening storm. High 89, low 72.

Monday: Cooler, showers. High 75, low 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 78, low 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85, low 59.

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