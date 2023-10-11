School District of Philadelphia updates spectator guidelines for local athletic stadiums to prioritize safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia is changing the spectator guidelines for its school's athletic stadiums to prioritize safety for student-athletes, families and spectators.

Over the last few years, the district has seen an increase in behavioral incidents at various extracurricular activities. As a result, the School District of Philadelphia has made adjustments to minimize any disorderly conduct among crowds.

The new guidelines are effective immediately and for the rest of the fall sports season.

Anyone who attends a high school athletics event at one of the district's schools is expected to adhere to the following:

All spectators must comply with security checks in place at athletic events.

All students under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Only high school students supporting the home or visiting teams will be permitted entry into the game. Students may not purchase tickets unless they present a student ID, and may only gain entry to the game if they present both a ticket and a student ID on site.

Parents, guardians and other adult spectators will be permitted to purchase a ticket at the ticket booth on site. Entry will not be permitted to ticketed games without a purchased ticket, regardless of the amount of time remaining in the game.

Once spectators leave the ticketed game, they will not be permitted to re-enter.

No spectators will be permitted to enter the game after halftime has concluded.

Any suspicious individuals or activities should be reported to District staff and District school safety officers immediately. We remind our community that if you "see something - say something."

SDP reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove anyone from the athletic venues for failure to comply with District spectator expectations.

Guests are prohibited from bringing in items larger than a wallet or small purse. Large bags, backpacks, duffels, balls, boxes, etc. will not be permitted in District stadiums or gyms.

Fans must be seated in stands or bleachers for sporting events. Loitering during sporting events is not allowed.