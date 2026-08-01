School District of Philadelphia offers free gear, immunizations at Back-To-School Bus Tour

The School District of Philadelphia is gearing up for the return to class with its sixth annual Back-To-School Bus Tour.

The bus tour offers everything students and families need to have and know before summer break ends.

Families can get free backpacks, school supplies, immunizations and student registration assistance.

There will also be information available on schools, programs, sports, arts and clubs.

Tour stops:

Monday, Aug. 3: MLK High School, 6100 Stenton Avenue

Monday, Aug. 7: Penrose School, 2515 S. 78th Street

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium,1627 West Hunting Park Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 15: Roosevelt Mall, 2329 Cottman Avenue

All events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first day of school for Philadelphia students is Monday, Aug. 24.

If you're unable to attend any of the bus tours to get your free supplies, many retailers are offering back-to-school deals.