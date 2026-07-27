Back-to-school shopping season starts early. Here's where families can find the best deals

It may feel like summer just started, but back-to-school shopping season is already underway.

Major retailers have rolled out sales weeks before students return to the classroom, giving families a chance to spread out spending and take advantage of early discounts.

According to a NerdWallet survey, parents expect to spend more than $600 on back-to-school shopping this year. The good news: There are deals available on everything from notebooks and pencils to dorm room essentials.

Where to save on school supplies

For basic classroom supplies, Walmart and Staples are offering some of the deepest discounts of the season.

Shoppers can find many items priced at $1 or less, with some supplies selling for as little as 25 cents.

Target says prices on nearly all of its back-to-school supplies are lower than last year. The retailer is also advertising clothing and dorm décor items starting at $5.

Extra discounts for college students

College students can unlock additional savings through several major retailers.

Amazon is offering a special Prime promotion for young adults that includes six months of free membership, followed by a discounted rate.

Target is offering eligible students 20% off purchases through its Target Circle program.

Walmart is also promoting a student offer that cuts the cost of a Walmart+ membership in half for a year. The membership includes benefits such as grocery delivery and fuel discounts.

Technology deals are harder to find

Families shopping for laptops and tablets may not see the same steep discounts available on school supplies.

However, several major technology companies continue to offer student pricing and education discounts.

Apple's Education Store features discounted pricing for eligible shoppers, and qualifying purchases may come with a $150 gift card for a limited time.

Best Buy's Student Hub includes deals on computers, accessories and dorm room essentials such as coffee makers.

Microsoft and Dell also offer student discounts on select products, with savings that can reach 10% to 15%, depending on the item and promotion.

Free backpacks and school supplies available

Families looking for additional help may also want to check out community back-to-school events happening across the Philadelphia region in the coming weeks.

Many of those events will distribute free backpacks and school supplies. Some require registration in advance.

• Aug. 1: PTG 9th Community Day, Philadelphia

• Aug. 1: Back to School Backpack Giveaway, Philadelphia

• Aug. 8: Gear Up for School, Philadelphia

• Aug. 13: Back 2 School Annual Event, Mount Laurel

• Aug. 15: Back 2 School Community Day, Philadelphia

• Aug. 15: UMBC Community Back 2 School Giveaway, Philadelphia

• Aug. 15: Coatesville Youth Initiative's 2026 Backpack Give Away, Coatesville

• Aug. 15: Great Day Ministries Back-to-School Blessings, Mount Laurel

• Aug. 15: South Jersey Coping Clinic Back to School Bash, Evesham

• Aug. 22: Camphor Back-to-School Community Day, Philadelphia

• Aug. 22: South Jersey Back to School Bash, Gloucester Township

• Aug. 29: Back to School Bash, Egg Harbor Township

• Aug. 30: Free Back-to-School Community Day, Willow Grove

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