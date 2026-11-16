The Department of Education has opened another probe into the School District of Philadelphia after it allegedly created a "hostile and unsafe learning environment" for Jewish students and failed to comply with an agreement made two years ago.

In a news release on the Department of Education's website Monday, the Trump administration said the school district has "not taken corrective action to uphold federal civil rights law."

"Just two years after a resolution agreement with the Office for Civil Rights, disturbing allegations against the School District of Philadelphia suggest it continues to abdicate its legal and moral responsibilities to protect students from discrimination and harassment," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a news release in part.

According to the Department of Education, Jewish students in the School District of Philadelphia "continue to face hostile environments, with teachers and staff allegedly inciting antisemitism."

"One teacher allegedly displayed a Hamas symbol—an inverted red triangle used by the terrorist organization to mark targets for murder—in its classroom, prompting a Jewish student to consider leaving the District entirely," the Department of Education wrote in a news release. "Parents have also alleged that the District was aware of antisemitic cyberbullying, but complaints went unaddressed."

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, the school district said it's "very disappointed" about the investigation and that "antisemitism has no place in our schools, and we take concerns about antisemitic harassment or discrimination very seriously."

"The District does not tolerate harassment or discrimination against any ethnic, racial or religious group, or against any protected class," the school district said in a statement. "We remain committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students and staff."

In 2024, the SDP was one of three school districts under investigation by a Congressional committee for alleged antisemitism.