2 students expected to be OK after pickup truck crashes into school bus in Gloucester County

Two students are expected to be OK after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Tuesday morning, police said.

The collision happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Kings Highway and East Wolfert Station Road in East Greenwich Township, when a pickup truck slammed into the school bus, police said.

The impact caused the school bus to roll over several times. Two students were onboard, both attending Kingsway Learning Center in Voorhees. One was in fifth grade and the other was in tenth grade.

Chopper 3 was overhead at the scene, where the pickup truck could be seen with significant front-end damage. The school bus also had a large dent along its side.

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Both students were evaluated at the scene and later transported to Cooper University Hospital for further evaluation. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An adult passenger on the bus was also evaluated at the scene and transported to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the school bus driver and the pickup truck driver declined medical attention.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.