Watch CBS News
U.S.

Powerball jackpot grows to $522M after no winner Saturday night

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Powerball jackpot grows to $522M
Powerball jackpot grows to $522M 00:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  You didn't win the Powerball jackpot, but the good news is, neither did anyone else!

No one matched the numbers in Saturday night's drawing, so the jackpot has now grown to a whopping $522 million!

The next drawing is Monday night!

With more than half-billion dollars on the line, people are dreaming big about what they would do with the prize money. Some said they would help the less fortunate, while others said they would put it toward their children's education.

Keep those tickets handy because you could still win a smaller prize if you matched some of the numbers.

Saturday's Powerball numbers are: 4, 17, 35, 49, 61 and the Powerball number is 8.

snapshot-2023-07-02t065941-163.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.