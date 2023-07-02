Powerball jackpot grows to $522M after no winner Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You didn't win the Powerball jackpot, but the good news is, neither did anyone else!

No one matched the numbers in Saturday night's drawing, so the jackpot has now grown to a whopping $522 million!

The next drawing is Monday night!

With more than half-billion dollars on the line, people are dreaming big about what they would do with the prize money. Some said they would help the less fortunate, while others said they would put it toward their children's education.

Keep those tickets handy because you could still win a smaller prize if you matched some of the numbers.

Saturday's Powerball numbers are: 4, 17, 35, 49, 61 and the Powerball number is 8.