Satirical, dark comedy "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." now in theaters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some entertainment news this Labor Day. "Honk for Jesus - Save Your Soul" is out now. The filmmakers are taking on the reconciliation of faith versus reality for the ultimate comeback.

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall star in the new film.

All is well, but not in the world of the characters they play.

The story is written, directed and produced by twin sisters Adamma and Adonna Ebo. Their inspiration for this satirical dark comedy came from their early years in Atlanta growing up at the height of the southern Baptist mega-church culture.

It's where they say they saw a different fashion show every Sunday.

The project has been described as grounded, heartbreaking, and even hilarious down to the last words which means "So be it."

