Watch CBS News
Local News

Satirical, dark comedy "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." now in theaters

By Ukee Washington

/ CBS Philadelphia

"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul" is now airing in theaters and streaming services
"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul" is now airing in theaters and streaming services 03:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some entertainment news this Labor Day. "Honk for Jesus - Save Your Soul" is out now. The filmmakers are taking on the reconciliation of faith versus reality for the ultimate comeback. 

Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall star in the new film. 

All is well, but not in the world of the characters they play. 

The story is written, directed and produced by twin sisters Adamma and Adonna Ebo. Their inspiration for this satirical dark comedy came from their early years in Atlanta growing up at the height of the southern Baptist mega-church culture. 

It's where they say they saw a different fashion show every Sunday. 

The project has been described as grounded, heartbreaking, and even hilarious down to the last words which means "So be it." 

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

Ukee Washington
ukee_head-shot.png

Ukee Washington is co-anchor with Jessica Kartalija of CBS3 Eyewitness News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. and CBS3 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly 57. Ukee also hosts CBS3's popular Brotherly Love segment, which profiles people who have had a positive impact in their communities.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.