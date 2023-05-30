Woman charged with fatally shooting husband in Bristol Borough: DA

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) -- A 40-year-old woman was charged with killing her husband at the Bristol Borough Wharf Tuesday morning, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Sammar Khan, of Levittown, was arraigned on charges of criminal homicides, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person in the killing of 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal.

The DA's office said Bristol Borough police were called to the wharf at 1 Mill Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, the DA's office said Khan had blood on her clothing. Authorities also found Iqbal lying in a grassy area of the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police also found a gun nearby the shooting, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said multiple people were in the area during the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told police Khan and Iqbal were talking loudly near the water.

After a pop sound, witnesses said Iqbal stood up from his seat and began wrestling with Khan and more gunshots were heard, according to the DA's office.

A witness says he was fishing when the gunfire erupted.

"When I heard it I thought nothing of it because I thought it was fireworks," Gary Darnell said. "Memorial Day was yesterday, so I just took for granted it was fireworks and a neighbor came down and told me it was a shooting down here."

"Devastating, upset because the crime is getting so bad in the whole area...it's devastating it really is," he added.

The DA's office said Iqbal told witnesses to call 911 as the two walked toward the parking lot. According to officials, Khan then shot her husband twice and he collapsed in a grassy area.

While Iqbal was laying on the ground, witnesses told police Khan shot him twice in the torso and once in the head.

Khan is currently at the Bucks County Correctional Facility and being held without bail.