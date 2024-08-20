2 men arrested in South Philadelphia shootout: 72-year-old woman was shot, dog killed, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were arrested in connection with a South Philadelphia shooting from July where a 72-year-old woman was shot and a dog was killed, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Tuesday.

Krasner identified the two men allegedly involved in the July 25 Moyamensing shooting as Salvatore Branco and Rhett Mazza. Both men were charged with aggravated assault, violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to the DA's Office.

The DA also charged Branco with straw purchasing 11 firearms and conspiracy.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1300 block of Porter Sreet, officials said.

Branco and Mazza were allegedly shooting at each other, while on the same block, residents walking their dogs and children playing were caught on surveillance running to safety. According to the DA's Office, the two men fired around 20 gunshots, grazing a 72-year-old woman in the stomach and shooting a dog in the head.

Officials said after the shooting, the men fled from the area.

Branco later turned himself and the gun he used in to authorities; he was already being investigated at the time of the South Philly shooting for straw purchasing 11 firearms, the DA's Office said.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General defines straw purchasing as "when one individual buys a gun for another individual who is unable to purchase their own gun legally." The office says it's the "most common channel identified in trafficking investigations."

Three of Branco's guns ended up being used in crimes around the city, officials said. According to the DA's Office, one turned up following an aggravated assault, another was recovered from a drug stash location, and one was found inside a home with five other firearms, one of which was used in a murder.

Branco's preliminary hearing is Aug. 30 and Mazza's is Sept. 6.