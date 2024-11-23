The Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign, rings in holiday season at Philadelphia's LOVE Park

The Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign at LOVE Park in Philly ahead of holiday season

'Tis the season for giving back to others and helping out families in your local community. The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign on Saturday!

The unmistakable sound of the campaign has returned to LOVE Park. The Salvation Army's trademark bell and iconic red kettle signal the ringing in of the holiday season and the joy of sharing.

"We really rely on the community for a lot of support, financial support, volunteerism," said Captain Benjamin Lyle, the divisional secretary for the Salvation Army's Greater Philadelphia operations.

It may be getting cold outside but warm giving hearts are what make this season bright.

As well as holiday horns, an Eagles drumline, our old friend Ben Franklin, and of course, a smiling CBS Philadelphia family to kick off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

"The greatest form of maturity is planting seeds under trees that you will never be able to sit under," said Theo, a Salvation Army volunteer.

Whether you're a volunteer, like Theo, or dropping off a donation, it's all about helping families in need.

"I don't do this kind of volunteering so I feel like the least I can do is give some of my money to people who are doing the work," Brian Parks said after dropping off a donation Saturday.

"The money that comes in will go to support children and people in need this holiday season whether it's with food, or housing, toys and many other things," Lyle said.

A more than 150-year-old tradition of good old street corner fundraising now embraces modern ways of donating.

"We are implementing tiptap this year. It's a digital method of donating... or you can use your phone with Apple Pay or Google Pay options," Lyle said.

Evolving with the times, but never losing the true meaning and spirit of the season.

At CBS Philadelphia, we invite you to help us brighten the holidays for children in need by donating a new, unwrapped toy to the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge.