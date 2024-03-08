Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend: Philadelphia Flower Show, St. Patrick's Day parades, Green Elephant

This is the largest balloon in the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even though St. Patrick's Day is still 9 days away, the greater Philadelphia area has already started celebrating! This weekend you can channel the luck of the Irish at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Atlantic City on Saturday and again on Sunday at the annual parade in Philadelphia.

In the event you're looking to keep the St. Patrick's Day celebrations for next weekend, there are still several fun events, including the Philadelphia Flower Show, you can check out in our area instead this weekend.

Philadelphia Flower Show

It's a telltale sign that spring is right around the corner in the Delaware Valley. The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show is back in town and ready to celebrate our city's Brotherly Love in its latest theme, "United By Flowers." Beyond the extravagant flower creations, guests can shop from a variety of local vendors at the event's marketplace.

This year's marketplace will feature more than 150 vendors that sell everything from the perfect little plant to add to your garden to household kitchen decor, clothing, jewelry and accessories! The flower show also offers a variety of tours and activities for families and children to enjoy while embracing true Philadelphia flower power.

This is the last weekend the flower show will be in town. So, you'll want to run over the to Pennsylvania Convention Center sometime this weekend before it's too late! On Friday and Saturday, the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday will have slightly shorter hours - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ticket prices vary for adults, students and children depending on whether you attend on a weekday or weekend. A full list of ticket prices can be found on the event's website.

Marching bands, Irish dancers and more will flood the streets of Center City for the annual Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade this Sunday. This year's theme is "St. Patrick, Bless Philadelphia with a New Dawn of Hope."

Philly's St. Patrick's Day Parade is the only place you'll want to be this Sunday after you chow down on some Lucky Charms. But if you can't make it to Center City to watch the parade in person, CBS News Philadelphia still has a front row ticket with your name on it.

You can watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade from 12 to 3 p.m. on our streaming platform, CBS News Philadelphia, and PHILLY57 this Sunday. The encore will also air on March 15 and St. Patrick's Day.

Several members of our news and weather team will ride and commentate on the parade including Kate Bilo, Chandler Lutz, Eva Andersen, Wakisha Bailey, Liz Crawford, Kerri Corrado, Nikki DeMentri, Grant Gilmore, Andrew Kozak, Ryan Hughes and Josh Sanders.

You don't want to miss this Philadelphia tradition that has been bringing families together since 1771. From the dancing to the bagpipes, each part of the procession is sure to bring a smile to your face and it's all in the spirit of St. Patrick.

Green Elephant

The Center City pop-up Christmas bar, White Elephant is going green for St. Patrick's Day! For the first 17 days of March, visitors can channel their inner Irishman and maybe find some good luck charms at the city's latest St. Patrick's pop-up.

Green Elephant was actually Pink Elephant last month in honor of Valentine's Day. And just like Pink Elephant and its blueprint, White Elephant, the St. Patrick's pop-up will be completely decked out in lights, curtains, garlands with some signature holiday decorations, foods and beverages.

Indulge in Irish classics like the Guinness Smash Burger, corned beef and cabbage eggrolls, Yuengling pickle chips. Or try out a cocktail that might not be Irish, but its Irish-ish -- like the Emerald Espresso Martini, Drunken Irish Potato, Four Leaf Bramble, Malarkey Mule, Blarney Stone Sangria and so much more!

Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Before the streets of Philadelphia are filled with green, an iconic Jersey Shore town will see a sea of green on its boardwalk this Saturday. The Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade kicks off on the boardwalk Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will be led by two grand marshals - philanthropic Margate business owner Steve Troiano and actor Kelsey Grammer.

You don't have to be Irish to celebrate either. Just get geared up in green, put on your dancing shoes and don't forget your smile, because this Saturday everyone in Atlantic City is Irish!

"Pay What You Wish Admission" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is a majestic landmark that's beloved across the globe. The only thing that's better than visiting, is visiting for less than a dollar. That's right, this Friday visit the iconic museum for Pay What You Wish Admission.

According to the museum's website, this deal happens on the first Sunday of every month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every Friday night from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Seriously, all you have to do is pay whatever amount you'd like. It's that easy.

Live performances in Philadelphia this weekend:

Chris Porter at Punch Line Philly

Comedian Chris Porter will be in town this weekend at Punch Line Philly both Friday and Saturday. Porter was a contestant on season four of "Last Comic Standing." He also has features on Comedy Central and "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Adding to his resume, Porter also has an hourlong Netflix special called "Ugly & Angry."

He'll perform two shows Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets for Friday's first show start at $32.25.

Arnez J at Helium Comedy Club

Visit one of the premier comedy clubs in Philadelphia to see one of the hottest comedians out right now. Arnez J is at Helium Comedy Club Friday and Saturday.

Arnez has been featured on "Def Comedy Jam" and "The Mo'Nique Show." Tickets to see the comic in action are hard to come by. He's already sold out three of his five weekend shows. But there are still some tickets left for his 10 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday shows.

General admission prices are set at $32 and $42 for reserved seating. Helium's website states all sales are final and there are no exchanges or refunds.

Big Wig Country Queens Brunch: The Ultimate Drag Experience

What better way to roll into the weekend after working your "9 to 5" all week than with brunch and a Drag show? These Drag Queens will "Light It Up" with a performance that will have you wanting to go "Dancin' In The Country."

A show this good won't have tickets available much longer. So snag your ticket, boots and sparkly cowboy hat and head to Punch Line Philly this Saturday at 12 p.m. Tickets start at $30.75.

(Un)Wine - Brunch Women's International Day Weekend

You had me at merlot. Join your partners in wine to kick off your Saturday at the (Un)Wine - Brunch Women's International Day on Saturday, March 9.

This brunch event is the perfect way to honor the achievements and contributions of women around the world.

Tickets start at $10 for general admission and the event runs from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. From noon to 1 p.m., attendees can enjoy a complimentary wine tasting.

The event includes music, food, drinks, and most importantly – free parking. This brunch isn't only for the ladies, all are welcome to celebrate and give women their flowers.

The Tour & Taste of Renault

Explore the history of the oldest continually operating winery in the United States at Renault Winery & Resort. Visit Egg Harbor's historic winery for a weekend edition of Tours & Taste of Renault.

According to the winery's website, attendees will learn about how Renault influenced the world of wine and how it has remained open since 1864. At the end of the tour, guests can continue to unwind with a guided wine tasting.

Tickets start at $25, with tours all weekend. Tickets are non-refundable.

Philadelphia area sports this weekend:

76ers vs. Pelicans

The Sixers host the New Orleans Pelicans Friday at 7 p.m. The Sixers have lost four of their last six games and are looking to get back into the win column to stay afloat in the playoff race. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

St. Joe's vs. Davidson

The St. Joe's Hawks will face off against the Davidson Wildcats Saturday afternoon at the Michael J. Hagan Arena. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $22.

Penn vs. Princeton

The University of Pennsylvania Quakers will take on the Princeton Tigers Saturday evening at the Palestra. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $13.